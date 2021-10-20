You’re going to want a pizza this.

Greenpoint mainstay Fornino is celebrating its 17th anniversary of serving up delicious Neapolitan style pizzas in Brooklyn by offering $17 Margherita Pies and $17 bottles of house red or white wine at their flagship location in Greenpoint at 849 Manhattan Avenue.

Chef and Owner Michael Ayoub first launched Fornino on Bedford Ave. and has since grown the restaurant from a 38-seat spot to having three locations serving up unique wood-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more in Greenpoint, at Time Out Market in DUMBO and seasonally at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The Greenpoint location has been open since 2013 and offers indoor and outdoor dining, plus gluten-free options, takeout and more appealing options that keep the wood-fired pizza spot constantly busy.

The science behind Fornino’s dough allows for each pizza to come out perfectly every single time, no matter the day, weather or amount of toppings.

Traditional Italian specialties are also on the menu in addition to pizzas like the Trevisana with tomato, mozzarella, pancetta, radicchio, goat cheese and cherry tomato, the Funghi Misti with mozzarella and caciocavallo cheese, mixed mushrooms and white truffle oil, and the Genovese with mozzarella, ricotta, pesto, cherry tomato and Parmesan.