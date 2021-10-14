With the closure of one of our neighborhood’s most beloved bakeries comes a new locally owned spot to get excited about. Daytime, a cafe and coffee shop based in Windsor Terrace, is opening its second location at 415 Graham Ave. in Williamsburg this Friday, October 15.

Owned and operated by longtime Greenpoint resident Joey Puleio, Daytime focuses on sandwiches, specialty coffee, and baked goods. Sandwiches are on house-made brioche rolls or seeds and Grain Multigrain bread from Bien Cuit with house-made condiments, jams, pickles, and other fun things.

Daytime’s coffee is roasted locally in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Puleio explained and pastries will now mostly be made in-house with some special additions from The Good Batch and Colson Patisserie.

“One of our best sellers is our scrambled egg and cheese sandwich which is completely customizable with our house-made additions,” Puleio said. “We also have vegetarian and vegan options and all of our sandwiches and toasts are available with a gluten free option.”

After managing cafes and restaurants in Brooklyn and Manhattan, creating small menus and specialty coffee programs for years, Puleio opened Daytime in February 2019 with a small team of friends and former coworkers who mostly still working with the small business.

“I can’t wait to open on Graham Avenue on October 15 and am especially excited because we are expanding our baking program to offer more house-made baked goods,” Puleio said. One of Daytime’s original team members had left to pursue baking, and now has come back and to head up the pastry department. She worked at Petee’s Pie Company followed by The Blue Stove, which is how Puleio learned of the retail and treats vacancy on Graham Ave.

“This was bittersweet because I loved the Blue Stove but am very excited to add something to the space,” Puleio said.

Daytime’s Graham Avenue location will have the same menu as Windsor Terrace (with the exception of any beer and wine), and they are planning to add additional seasonal baked goods and breakfast/lunch specials.



Daytime will be open Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m. -6 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.