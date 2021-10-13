Afternoon (148 N. 7th Street), a small food hall offering trendy and tasty Korean treats and coffee, recently opened its doors last month in Williamsburg.

According to Afternoon’s district manager, the true Grand Opening will be Thursday, October 14th. He said that they hope to add sidewalk tables in the near future. Right now, the location does not offer any on site dining options. Guests will order food and drinks via a touchscreen kiosk and pick up their orders from dedicated counters for each concept.

The inviting exterior of Afternoon.

With 4 open location and 3 more in the works, Afternoon has quickly become a destination for those looking for sweet or savory afternoon-pick-me-ups. The Williamsburg location features a prime spot amongst great shopping and dining destinations.

Afternoon was created by Group KFF, NYC’s leading Korean restaurant brand company, known for their Jongro BBQ and Dons Bogam restaurants. The location in Williamsburg features Jongro Rice Hotdog, Mochi Mochi Donut, Croffle Haus, EggLab, and Brooklyn Roasting Company.

The district manager and a helpful employee at Afternoon.

Jongro Rice Hotdog serves up Korean rice hotdogs on a stick with crispy outsides and soft insides. Popular options include a Ramen Noodle Chips Hot Dog, which is a beef dog inside a fried ramen shell, and a Cheddar Cheese Hot Dog, a beef dog with cheddar cheese inside the crispy exterior. You can add toppings like sriracha mayo, ketchup, honey mustard, creamy cheddar, extra spicy boom boom sauce and, even, sugar.

Mochi Mochi Donut’s mouthwatering selection.

Mochi Mochi Donut features pretty, flower-shaped rice flour donuts that are a mashup of Japanese mochi and American donuts. They are deliciously bouncy and chewy, and come in unique flavors like black sesame, oreo, and green tea.

Part of the croffle selection from Croffle Haus.

Croffle Haus is known for the croffle, a heavenly combination of a croissant and waffle. The buttery croissant waffle with a crispy exterior and soft interior can be savory or sweet, with toppings like cheddar cheese, birthday cake frosting, cinnamon and apple, and tiramisu.

EggLab is a new concept launching at Afternoon in Williamsburg. EggLab serves Korean egg sandwiches made with scrambled eggs, plus ham, bacon and/or cheese on soft, buttery toast. The sandwiches pair perfectly with coffee from Brooklyn Roasting Company, the fifth vendor at Afternoon in Williamsburg.

Afternoon’s Williamsburg location is open everyday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.