This summer heat is starting to ease up. Make sure you’re getting the most out of it before it dwindles for the year! For this weekend’s listing, we have just the medley of events to feed your artistic soul, be one with nature and self-care of that body.

A pop-up art exhibition by Patricia and Siu is the perfect way to welcome your greenpoint weekend. Both local artists, the duo started ALAS Artelier with the goal to support artists who are finding creative ways to showcase their art.

Photo Credit: ALAS Artelier

This weekend will be their big debut. ‘Home Bittersweet Home’ will be taking place at 218 India Street, from 12 – 7 PM on both days. The exhibition explores our relationship with time, space, and change (at home) during the height of the pandemic.

Patrcia and Siu. Photo Credit: ALAS Artelier

Featured artists: Patricia Espinosa, Catriona Herd, Caroline Kaufman, Michael Miller, Josefina Moran and Siu Wong-Camac.

After an artful weekend, the Brooklyn EXPO Center (72 Noble Street) sees a totally different festival this Saturday – the 11th annual Brooklyn Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival. Happening from 12 – 6 PM, you will get to sample unlimited libation, bring home a souvenir tasting glass and have access to the Shrine of Swine – all while stuffing your face with decadent BBQ food.

v

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

There will also be seminars in the Tasting Theater with master distillers. Get to know the folks at the top of their game – the brewmasters and pitmasters. You’re in store for a Southern fried good time!

This is the first year this festival is taking place in Brooklyn. Let’s show them how it’s done in Greenpoint. Age requirement of 21+ with valid ID.

If you’re eager get moving, check out Greenpoint Gym (147 Greenpoint Avenue), which will be having an Open House this Saturday, July 31, 10 AM – 3 PM.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Gym

Sign up for one of their free fitness classes:

10 AM: ZUMBA® Fusion at Transmitter Park with LyneLuvDance

11AM: Spin Class at Greenpoint Gym with Kevin Phillips

Spots are limited. Email anthony.oliveras@greenpointgym.com for more information and to secure a spot.

If you’re not into sweating it out in the gym, sweat it out outdoors! Newtown Creek Alliance will be hosting the 5th Annual Kingsland Wildflowers Festival. Taking place at the Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof & Community Engagement Center (520 Kingsland Avenue), from 4 – 9 PM, join the crew for a day of floral hands-on activities, art, entertainment and educational opportunities on Brooklyn’s premier green roof.

Photo Credit: Newton Creek Alliance

Programming will include:

Multi-media visual arts & performances curated by NOoSPHERE Arts

Native plant sale and Kingsland Wildflowers harvested seed giveaway

Guided green rooftop tours with Alive Structures and Newtown Creek Alliance

Creekside marine ecology activities

Food and beverage will be available. Admission is free and registration is not required. If you’d like to volunteer for the event, register as a volunteer to receive more information.

Schimanski (54 North 11th Street) will be having ‘Pass The Aux Party’ on Saturday, July 31, 3 – 5 PM. It’s their 5th anniversary and they are ready to boogie. If you haven’t heard of them, they are the first interactive crowd-sourced event series, where the people become the DJ and get passed the aux to play their favorite songs; new and old, across any genre.

Photo Credit: Schimanski

The crowd determines how many songs you get to play, so be sure to have your playlist on deck! At the end of the event, the person with the most fire set get crowned as the #AuxCordLord.

Come through and have a good time! Drink specials available while supplies last.

Get your tickets here. For VIP Bottle Service: passtheauxparty@gmail.com

Wind down your Saturday with ‘The Best of Matt Levy‘ and Anna Paone’s ‘Our Lady of the ’80s‘. Happening at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West Street), from 7 – 9 PM, married couple Anna Paone and Matt Levy show off their favorite films, which they wrote and directed.

Photo Credit: Anna Paone and Matt Levy

Married on September 28, 2019, the lovebirds were brought together by a love of film and have dreamed of holding a screening showcasing both of their greatest hits. Their dream will become a reality on July 31 and you are cordially invited.

Anna will be screening her short film ‘Our Lady of the ’80s’ – watch the trailer here. Matt will be showing off his ‘Best Of’, which will be a hodgepodge of sketches, short films, video essays and other odds and ends. Watch Matt’s director reel here.

Get your tickets today.

With all the running around Greenpoint, be sure to catch a break on that well-loved couch of yours. Consider this is a P.S.A. by your fellow greenpointer.