Your Greenpoint weekend is finally here! Enjoy these happenings with your family and friends – or even by yourself!

If you have been working from home and feeling all stuffy, get your creative juices flowing this Saturday. The Paint Place hosts outdoor painting sessions at the Greenpoint Terminal Market (2 Noble Street). There will be two sessions on Saturday – 1 – 2:30 PM and 3:30 – 5 PM.

Photo Credit: The Paint Place

All beginners are welcome – no experience necessary. Their professional artists will guide you through the class step by step, helping you create your unique masterpiece to add on to your apartment decor. Please note that classes are for ages 12 and up.

After getting all the creative juices running, you’ll be spoilt for choices at the market itself. Greenpoint Terminal Market is open every weekend for the season, 10 AM – 6 PM.

Well-known to locals and visitors, Greenpoint Terminal Market is an outdoor flea market located on the waterfront with gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline. This weekend’s market will feature handmade goods. Meet the local makers of these goodies and chat with them about their inspirations.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Terminal Market

Word on the weather apps is that Saturday might be a rainy day. Check the weather forecast before heading out sans umbrella.

If you’re in an altruistic mood, Newtown Creek Alliance (NCA) and the Friends of MASE Park will be meeting at the Creek’s end of Greenpoint’s Manhattan Avenue (1200 Manhattan Avenue) to care for the meadows in and around the park.

Photo Credit: gogreenbk.org

They meet once a month, every 4th Saturday. Over the last few years, the team of volunteers have planted thousands of flowering native plants in the area to provide habitat and support for Greenpoint’s native pollinators. Lend them your green thumbs this Saturday.

On Saturday June 26th, Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont Street) will be having a launch party for their latest brew – the Omija Makgeolli. Stop by anytime between 1 – 7 PM to get a taster. If you’re one who likes to be prepared, pre-order today and pick up some Korean pancakes the day of to pair with your tasty new beverage.

Photo Credit: Hana Makgeolli

Lastly, this is for all our vegan readers. There will be a vegan meet-up on Saturday 12:00 – 3:00 PM. David G., host, will be meeting everyone in front of Screamers Pizzeria (650 Manhattan Avenue). David requests that everyone who attends this meetup to be fully vaccinated.

Photo Credit: David G.

The entourage will start at noon at Screamers. Then head to Van Leeuwen (620 Manhattan Avenue) at 1 PM and lastly, turn the corner to Happy Zoe Bakery (102 B Nassau Avenue). If you’re late, not to worry as all 3 vegan-friendly establishments are within a block from one another. Sample them all, make an afternoon and some new friends out of it.