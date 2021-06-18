Happy holiday weekend Greenpoint!

Saturday, June 19th marks the first-ever federally recognized Juneteenth, with a celebration in Domino Park to celebrate and honor our local Black community: Freefest! Consider supporting a local Black-owned business today too.

Sunday, June 20th brings Father’s Day, and we have all the last minute gifts and activities you can do to celebrate dad. It’s also still Pride Month, and Greenpoint Pride is uniting businesses to give back to LGBTQ+ organizations throughout June.

Also this week, we showcased a special Jamaican x Chinese pop-up at Kings County Imperial and two excellent climbing gyms in Greenpoint, if you need to work up an appetite.

If you’re eager for a wardrobe update, swing by the brand new Dynamic Creations Boutique, for vintage and contemporary designer styles.

And, as always, get inspired for your weekend lewks with our Summer Fashion Sundae!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

The new Brooklyn Marathon will start in McCarren Park!

New York City will invest $39 million in making McGuinness Boulevard safer.

Di An Di‘s Di Cho is now selling its own homemade sauces!

Hot Honey Sundays will host a BYOB dance party at 2 Noble St. on June 20th at 2 p.m.

Work on new Meeker Ave. bike lanes has begun.

