“Fashion is more than clothes; it is a way to tell one’s story,” says Dynamic Creations owner Diana Buenaflor. Her new boutique at 568 Manhattan Ave specializes in contemporary, vintage and consigned designer brands, a culmination of her lifelong fashion journey.

Diana’s story began in the Philippines, where she grew up in the 1970s. Back then, the fashion selection in ready-to-wear was not as broad as it is today, so she began drawing the clothes that she wanted to wear when she was just 11 years old. “That form of self-expression stayed with me, although it would be another 42 years before I would set foot in Parsons New York,” she says.

In the early 1990s, Diana came to America as a 30-year-old single mom, working for a financial management company whose clients were fashion studios in the Garment District. “The job paid the bills and put my children through school, but I knew that one day, I wanted to be on the other side of the transaction—to be the creative mind and the business owner,” Diana says. She’d spent her twenties, and then her thirties, trying to fit in, but says her personal style refused to take a backseat. One day at the office, a co-worker commented, “Diana, you dress weird – but nice! You should be a Fashion Designer.”

Diana, who says she was never good at fitting in, realized she was born to stand out, which is something she loves about the neighborhood now. “Greenpoint is a place for those who have the confidence and courage to stand out,” she says.

Seven years ago, Diana decided it was finally time to pursue her dream. She enrolled at Parsons New York, “where I immediately felt my passion come alive.”

“My professors and classmates pushed me along on my journey, telling me that my drawings ‘move.'” Diana recalls. She completed her courses on nights and weekends while still working full-time.

When the pandemic hit, Diana dedicated her time and energy to creating her own designs in her kitchen and launching her first boutique. “At 59, I am poised to make my contribution to fashion, to tell my story, through Dynamic Creations Boutique,” Diana says. “Fashion is always moving. It is dynamic. And it was only by continuing to move forward that I was able to arrive here to share my story.”

With 48 years in the making, on May 25th, 2021, Diana opened the doors of Dynamic Creations Boutique on her 30th anniversary of living in America.

“The energy of Greenpoint inspires my dynamic collection of vintage and modern pieces, which speak to the individuality in every character,” Diana says.

“Greenpointers are always on the move. My collection focuses on pieces that move with you: dresses that take you from day to evening, tops, skirts, and pants that you can mix and match, and vintage accessories to complete the look. My goal is to offer clothes that make people feel beautiful in their own skin, just as they are, and gives them the confidence to do what they want to do.”

The items in Dynamic Creations Boutique are sourced from Diana’s travels and decades of collecting and preserving vintage items. The collection includes dresses, tops, pants, and skirts from 1990s – early 2000s Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, Betsey Johnson, as well as unique finds from France, Italy, and Japan.

Dynamic Creations Boutique also carries pre-loved, gently worn children’s clothes and accessories from Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Baby Sara, Splendid, Catimini, and Jacadi.

The selection is curated by season and is constantly updated. Select items are available by consignment.