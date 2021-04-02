It may be chilly, but another beautiful spring weekend is upon us! Kick it off with a spring poem, this first piece for our new op-ed section!

Let the weather inspire you to pack the perfect Greenpoint picnic and perhaps go on a hunt for a free piece of fine art by “that Greenpoint artist.” Grab a good read on the way, from one of North Brooklyn’s top independent bookstores.

Get inspired by local dancer Elisa Schreiber or illustrator Laura Alejo’s creative journey.

Hungry? Nosh on some grub at one of Williamsburg’s best vegan restaurants. And perhaps take home a bottle of booze from the newly reopened Dunne’s Polemost Liquor, one of Greenpoint’s oldest retail shops.

Weekend fun seekers can also check out the slew of movie theaters that have safely reopened with Covid measures in place.

For our weekend long read, catch up on all you need to know about the proposed “Invest In Our NY” act.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Forma Pasta Factory was featured in The New Yorker

Rep. Carolyn Maloney confirmed she’ll run for re-election in 2022

Vogue captured street style in McCarren Park

Other Half Brewing opened its Domino Park location

Lili and Cata is hiring a front desk associate and barista

The NBK Free Stores are looking for more volunteers

Grand Street BID is looking for volunteers to adopt a tree

Pure Green is planning to open a juice shop at Greenpoint Landing