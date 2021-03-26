Happy Friday Greenpoint! The weather is warm, the outdoor seating is open, and spring fever has officially overlapped with pandemic spring 2.0.

This week, we introduced you to City Council Candidate Stu Sherman, part of our series of interviews with candidates in District 33. Also in the neighborhood: Walk Safe North Brooklyn launched to dispatch volunteers to escort at-risk pedestrians on errands and commutes.

We rounded up a collection of Greenpoint CSAs to sign up for this season, to secure your weekly (or bi-monthly) share of farm-fresh produce. Edith’s also reopened on Thursday, as a sandwich shop and grocery in Williamsburg.

Feeling antsy at home? Sign up for a new kickball league in McCarren Park. Or make art to share at the NBK Little Gallery. We also shared the best family-friend restaurants in Greenpoint, if you’re eager for an outing with the kids.

For your weekend longread, check out reporter Ben Weiss’ feature on Greenpoint tenants on the brink of eviction after a seven-year dispute with their landlord.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

Public design workshops will take place next week to help determine the future of Marsha P Johnson State Park.

North Brooklyn Stewards and Friends of Cooper Park are meeting at the park at 9 a.m. on Saturday for a cleanup. They’re also meeting at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Broadway and Berry St. to help with open streets cleanup.

Kennaland is launching Monday Momdays, that is, parents who want their hair done at the salon on Mondays are welcome to bring little ones to their appointments and enjoy some extra support.

The Meat Hook Burger Shop has opened at Threes Brewing! The taproom also recently opened a large outdoor seating areas.

New Love City is teaching yoga classes in Transmitter Park again. Sign up online.

We’re starting an Op-Eds page! If you have an opinion about life in Greenpoint, we’d love to share it. Please email editor@greenpointers.com.