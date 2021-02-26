Happy Friday Greenpoint! We’ve almost made it to March! Spring walks on the East River, picnics in McCarren, and WFH fire escape setups are only weeks away.

This week, we introduced North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s Love Local Campaign, which includes passing out free buttons at small businesses around Greenpoint. We also showcased some excellent Black-owned small businesses, to shop and dine at, in honor of Black History Month.

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Consider Flow State, a new series focused on North Brooklyn’s artistic community during the pandemic. Or take a break to stream Tom Delgado’s video tour of Greenpoint. Tune in to local chef Casey Corn’s Instagram this Sunday at 1 p.m. for her live seeding of March Macness pasta teams. And consider actually leaving the house to browse HOMOCATS’ 10th Anniversary show at The Pencil Factory. Those eager to support local queer culture can also pre-order Drag Queen delivery via DM.

Hungry? Grab a sandwich from Cutlets Sandwich Co. or stop by Edith’s at Paulie Gee’s for their last weekend of the pop-up (don’t worry — a new location is promised!) On your way, be sure to look out for street art by local creator Paul Richard.

Consider working up an appetite with North Brooklyn Runners, which has been striving to create an active community during the pandemic, or cozy up with a long read: Our interview with City Council Candidate Ben Solotaire or our look at City Council Speaker Cory Johnson’s proposed city planning legislation.

Also in and around Greenpoint:

For vaccine eligible Brooklynites, 11206 is one of 14 zip codes with exclusive access to schedule appointments at the Medgar Evers College FEMA/NYSDOH vaccination mega-site.

Acme Smoked Fish‘s Co-Chairman, Eric Caslow, has passed away this week. Eric led Acme as a third-generation owner alongside his brother Robert for decades and was known as the “official historian of Acme,” sharing his deep knowledge in seafood and wisdom with all who were interested.

A small group of protestors marching for justice for Daniel Prude were arrested by NYPD officers in Williamsburg on Wednesday night.

A six-year-old, Shimon Fried, was killed in a hit-and-run on his way to school in Williamsburg on Wednesday morning.

Peter Luger has filled its empty seats with celebrity mannequins.

Stony Brook Press produced a fun potluck-themed video at Christina’s.

Brooklyn Winery is conducting digital wine tastings.

Falansai has reopened with excellent Vietnamese food in East Williamsburg.

Smorgasburg may have to relocate from East River State Park.