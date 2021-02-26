The rich community of artists that put Greenpoint on the creative map is still thriving during the pandemic. One such example: HOMOCATS, a print studio started by J. Morrison in 2010, which, over the last decade has evolved to create everything from laser beam cat eye face masks to subversive feline prints. Now, in honor of 10 years in Greenpoint, HOMOCATS is hosting an open studio show at The Pencil Factory (61 Greenpoint Ave.) through February 28.

“I opened my studio to coincide with my Virtual Booth for Printed Matter’s Virtual Art Book Fair online this weekend,” Morrison said. The NY Art Book Fair, normally held at MoMA PS1 in September, was canceled in 2020. “It was a great loss because it’s normally my biggest event of the year to exhibit my zines. My intention is to give the public an opportunity to engage with the work firsthand in a socially distant environment, especially because books are tactile objects and difficult to experience online.”

HOMOCATS open studio show, “Fight the Power”, will celebrate ten years of HOMOCATS, along with the launch of a new risograph zine, and an exhibition of works spanning from 2010-2021. The re-release of the special edition of the first HOMOCATS zine was originally scheduled for 2020, but the postponement offered Morrison an opportunity to showcase even more work with the launch.

“‘Fight the Power’ was created in 2010 and became the inspiration for the ongoing body of work, which has grown to include a series of zines, artwork, and clothing,” Morrison said. “The project continues to build a global audience through art fairs and exhibitions worldwide.”

In addition to the zine launch, HOMOCATS is showcasing a survey of artwork, wallpaper, prints, and other “special goodies” made over the past decade.

“In 2010, and still to the present, the idea of merging cats with politics was seen as radical, funny, cool, crazy, and or repulsive depending on the viewer!” Morrison said. “I have been a Greenpoint resident since September 2001 and have maintained a studio in the Pencil Factory since 2003. I have always loved the art community and neighborly feel mixed with vibrant culture and history.”

HOMOCATS studio will be open Friday, February 26 – Sunday, February 28, 12 p.m. -8 p.m. Masks required at all times. To ensure proper social distancing, a maximum of four guests will be allowed at once. Book a free timed ticket in advance from Brown Paper Tickets.



