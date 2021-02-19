Another snowy and cold week in Greenpoint was filled with some uplifting neighborhood news!

The Market On Kent opened to offer locals a new socially distant supermarket to shop for essentials and health food. Last Place On Earth announced their micro-movie theater screenings, with COVID safety as a priority. And Pete’s Candy Store has turned its outdoor dining area into small art galleries, for locals to browse and enjoy while sipping beer and eating grilled cheese. Eager for more art? Consider a commission from local painter and sommelier Amanda Geller.

If your Valentine’s Day bouquet is wilting and you’re eager to replace it, stop by the newly opened Field Trip for flowers and gifts. Or consider heading to Winona’s for their new residency program with Italian chef Elisa da Prato. Plan ahead for Takeout Tuesday with new specials from Kokomo and Di an Di.

Thirsty? Order a custom cocktail from Concord Hill, where batched drinks can be made explicitly towards your tastes.

On the political front, we continued our series of City Council candidate interviews with Elizabeth Adams, a lifelong New Yorker who wants decriminalize sex work, divest from the NYPD and take a community organizing approach to government. We also recapped Senator Brian Kavanagh’s Zoom town hall, discussing land use and public space in North Brooklyn.

We also featured St. Nicks Alliance’s efforts to increase vaccination access for senior citizens in North Brooklyn. Food workers, too are now eligible for the vaccine, though the process to secure one is quite complicated. Need help scheduling a vaccine? Check out NBK Vax for support.

Also in and around Greenpoint:

Reddit users are utilizing an interactive map to define Williamsburg and Greenpoint’s very important boundaries…

Our Wicked Lady, Auro Cocina, and Carneval Brooklyn all had their liquor licenses suspended due to enclosed outdoor dining not meeting city regulations

Following last Friday’s crane collapse, some streets will be closed from midnight on Friday, February 19th to 5 a.m. on Monday, February 22nd: Commercial Street from Franklin Street to Box Street, Clay Street from Commercial Street to Manhattan Avenue and the intersection of Clay Street with Commercial Street.

Town Square’s popular Greencycle “Winter” Swap is this Saturday, February 20th. Clothing, shoes, books, household items and furniture less than 85 pounds will be accepted. he swap will be outdoors on a Greenpoint open street, with masks and social distancing. Volunteers can also still sign up to help: https://bit.ly/greencyle-swap-volunteer-signup.

Brooklyn Community Board 1 (CB1) finally joined Twitter!

Greenery Unlimited (71 West Street) is popping up at Nordstrom NYC this Sunday through Sunday, March 7. They’ll be in the shoe department selling plants, accessories and offering a special sneak peak at new merch, like self-watering planters.