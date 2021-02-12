Another cold February week brought us closer to the June 22 primaries. We spoke with city council candidate Victoria Cambranes about her plans for the future of District 33.

Human Connection Arts opened its new outdoor gallery for locals who want some socially distant culture. Local, Polish-speaking actors are also encouraged to audition for an indie film shooting in the neighborhood this spring.

Got the shoppies? We have a hyperlocal Greenpoint gift guide to help you pick out the perfect Valentine. Or spend your weekend at a Valentine’s Day virtual tour of the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment facility. Couples can also start booking pop-up micro-weddings at the new Vegas-style chapel, Sweet Hearts.

Ready to shake up your takeout routine? Try Pedrito’s, a new pop-up inside Italian restaurant Barano. Indoor dining is also returning today and Greenpoint restaurateurs have many thoughts about the constantly changing restrictions.

We looked at the patterns of landlords offering rent relief in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. And found that a survey reported a majority of North Brooklynites support the continuation of Open Streets.

Also in and around Greenpoint…

On Thursday, a crane adjacent to a 31-story tower at Blue Slip partially collapsed

The Leonard Library reopened for pickup lobby service!

Sign up for a free virtual art class to learn how to paint or draw scenes from Bushwick Inlet Park

Greenpoint is one of three Brooklyn neighborhoods that saw the most growth in the past decade, as explored in a Bklyner piece

New York Post profiled a 30-year-old Greenpointer latching onto the trend of pre-date rapid Covid tests…

FDK Florals teamed up with Acre for a Valentine’s Weekend pop up. Order FDK Florals for delivery or pick-up, or purchase flowers on Sunday at Acre. Acre will also sell a Japanese mimosa box set, which includes a mini sparkling wine bottle and your choice of Japanese juice (Yuzu, Ume or Ringo).