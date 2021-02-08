Last month, Human Connection Arts (HCA), an art non-profit founded in 2017, opened its doors—and its outdoor courtyard—to a new Greenpoint gallery space. HCA founder Andy Golub has become a singular figure in the New York cultural realm over the years. Since 2007, Golub has been painting bodies, often nude, on the streets of the city as a form of celebration and arts activism. His body paintings have touched on important questions surrounding the definition of street art and sparked debates over the appropriateness of public nudity (if you were wondering, public nudity is protected in New York City if it’s part of an artistic performance).

Courtesy of Human Connection Arts.

Human Connection Arts opened its new space on January 18, 2021, at Java Art Studios (259 Kent Street) and inaugurated the venue with an exhibition of Golub’s work. The organization hopes to bring a sense of creative community to the neighborhood during these unusual times.

Courtesy of Human Connection Arts.

HCA plans to host a rotating series of gallery exhibitions along with free interactive events each week including painting, poetry, music, movement, and conversations. On the calendar for February are life drawing, poetry readings, and live music, among other events. HCA hopes to involve the community and welcomes individuals to reach out with any interest in developing programming or supporting its mission.

The gallery is open to the public, Tuesday–Thursday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. Every Sunday from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., HCA will host free interactive, creative performances in the courtyard. Check out the Human Connection Arts. website to learn more.