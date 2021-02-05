It was a snowy week in Greenpoint, with over a foot of snow falling by Tuesday afternoon. Luckily, locals could warm up with Asian-inspired lattes at the brand-new, dog friendly Sippy Cafe or grab a slice at the recently opened Ace’s Pizza.

New York City is still in vaccination phase 1b, and restaurant workers are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Check out NBK Vax to answer too of your local vaccination questions.

This week, we also reported on a fatal dog attack in Williamsburg, and the grim fate of the disco ball Rite Aid. We appreciated Dream Fishing Tackle for the quirky store that it is and spoke with city council candidate Lincoln Restler. Need a boost for the weekend? Pre-order croissants delivered to your door from Alyosha Bakery.

Also in and around Greenpoint:

The New York Times reported on the saga of the L Train attacks in East Williamsburg, documenting how NYPD officers stayed silent as a stalker attacked women

New York YIMBY shared a rendering for the lot at 151 Freeman St., which is slated to become a four-story condo building

Brooklyn Paper reported on locals’ upset over the 16-year delay in building Box Street Park

Department of Transportation is hosting meetings about Open Streets to hear community feedback. Registration is required for Wednesday, Feb 10 at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday Feb 11 at 12 p.m.

Edy’s Grocer launched a new winter menu and Five Leaves kicked off their rotisserie chicken program.

A coat drive will take place in Maria Hernandez Park on Saturday, February 6th