The saga of the now-shuttered, disco-ball Rite Aid continues.

A developer plans to partially demolish the former roller disco turned pharmacy, a two-story building at 723-725 Manhattan Ave. to make way for a five-story development that will include a daycare, retail space and 50 residential units, according to records from the city’s Department of Buildings (DOB).

Still outfitted with a disco ball from its past life as a roller rink, the former Rite Aid was most recently slated to become a Walgreens in March of 2020. The newest plan to convert the pharmacy into a mixed-use, residential building is yet another development in the building’s nearly 100-year history.

Wtf is this rite aid and why does it have a disco ball pic.twitter.com/Zs2izVAu4x — KV Hice (@spacekase) October 26, 2019

As of now, the owner, Double U Real Estate, has yet to get the clear from the DOB to begin full construction. The partial demolition would include removing the building’s above-ground structure, while preserving its foundation and cellar, according to the firm’s most recent application to the city agency.

“The applications related to this project currently are all in the ‘disapproved’ status, as they were found to be incomplete by DOB staff at the time of the most recently scheduled DOB plan exams,” said Andrew Rudansky, press secretary for the DOB, in an email to Greenpointers.

Constructed in 1921, the building at 723-725 Manhattan Ave. started out as a movie theater, according to Brownstoners. In 1979, it became a roller rink, and less than 10 years later, the rink became a Rite Aid, which decided to preserve the disco ball that continued to befuddle shoppers up until the pharmacy closed in late 2020.

Double U Real Estate has yet to comment to Greenpointers about their intentions to construct a new five-story development, including whether the disco ball—which made picking up prescriptions so glamorous in years past—will remain.