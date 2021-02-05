This past week brought over a foot of snow to New York City. Roads were closed, neighbors shoveled for other neighbors, daredevils snowboarded down the L train steps and Greenpoint became a winter wonderland for the thousands of us typically stuck inside.
Here’s what Greenpointers will remember about the first big blizzard of 2021:
Snow sculptures in McCarren Park
Greenpoint’s colorful homes covered in snow
Dogs booted up enjoying winter fun
A snow day closed schools
Masked-up friendly neighbors helped shovel out cars and create snow day memories
illustrations by Simon Chen