This past week brought over a foot of snow to New York City. Roads were closed, neighbors shoveled for other neighbors, daredevils snowboarded down the L train steps and Greenpoint became a winter wonderland for the thousands of us typically stuck inside.

Here’s what Greenpointers will remember about the first big blizzard of 2021:

Snow sculptures in McCarren Park

Greenpoint’s colorful homes covered in snow

Dogs booted up enjoying winter fun

A snow day closed schools

Masked-up friendly neighbors helped shovel out cars and create snow day memories

illustrations by Simon Chen