Brooklyn’s upscale takeout options, just got an upgrade, thanks to December 2020 newcomer, Francie.

Named after the protagonist from A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Francie (134 Broadway) is a new neighborhood brasserie at the stately corner of Broadway and Bedford in Williamsburg. The restaurant is the first independent collaboration between chef-owner Chris Cipollone (Piora, Cotogna) and owner-operator John Winterman (Bâtard, Daniel).

While the restaurant waits to officially roll out indoor seating, a takeout iteration, Francie At Home, offers full, multicourse meals for those eager to partake in an at-home fine dining experience.

Perfect for date night, Francie’s elegant four-course Winter Dinner menu for two features dishes that can be reheated and plated at home, restaurant-style. The menu starts with chef Cipollone’s market salad, which involves minimal at-home cookery to warm roasted vegetables and compose the salad. The meal progresses with two ready-to-eat pasta courses (like bucatini amatriciana and rigatoni with winter pesto). For the main entree, roast duck breast is presented whole and on the bone with instructions on how to reheat and properly carve and serve the bird alongside accoutrements such as sopressata jam and parsnip-swiss chard puree. For dessert, an olive oil citrus cake is included.

Also available via Francie at Home: more casual pasta kit options. Each pasta kit serves two and comes with thorough cooking instructions for either the bucatini kit with rosemary and amatriciana sauce or the rigatoni with peperoncino, pignoli and winter pesto. Wines and a martini built for two are also available to add on.

Francie at Home orders can be placed online for Friday and Saturday pick-up between 2 – 6 p.m. and must be placed at least four hours in advance.