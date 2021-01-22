New York City Restaurant Week is back for winter, and this year, more restaurants than ever before are participating. Over 570 restaurants have signed up for NYC & Company’s new iteration of the biannual food festival, “NYC Restaurant Week To Go.”

Initially created to put diners in seats during a typically slow time in the hospitality industry, New York City Restaurant Week will stay true to its mission, and COVID-19 protocol by partnering with restaurants to offer an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner, all for $20.21. Special menus will be offered at safe outdoor dining locations and for takeout.

To help the restaurant industry during this dire time, NYC & Company waived participation fees for the program.

Starting Monday, January 25, 78 Brooklyn eateries will participate in Restaurant Week, many more than before. Locally, here’s where to order from: