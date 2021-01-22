Happy Friday Greenpoint!

This week, we introduced you to the candidates running for city council in District 33. For those inspired to get involved in local politics, we’ve also shared details in how to join the community board.

Hungry? Pick up hand-pressed tortillas and salsas from Sobre Masa. Or visit some excellent outdoor heated restaurants. Those on a budget, can also check out some pay what you want meals in Greenpoint. And don’t forget to plan for next week’s New York City Restaurant Week, when multi-course lunches and dinners will go for $20.21.

If you’re feeling restless, sign up for a local workout class. Or burn off some energy (and cash) stocking up on records at Rough Trade, which will be relocating soon… Have a socially distant listening party with these trendy wine picks from Greenpoint’s wine experts.

Also in and around Greenpoint…