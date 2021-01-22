Happy Friday Greenpoint!
This week, we introduced you to the candidates running for city council in District 33. For those inspired to get involved in local politics, we’ve also shared details in how to join the community board.
Hungry? Pick up hand-pressed tortillas and salsas from Sobre Masa. Or visit some excellent outdoor heated restaurants. Those on a budget, can also check out some pay what you want meals in Greenpoint. And don’t forget to plan for next week’s New York City Restaurant Week, when multi-course lunches and dinners will go for $20.21.
If you’re feeling restless, sign up for a local workout class. Or burn off some energy (and cash) stocking up on records at Rough Trade, which will be relocating soon… Have a socially distant listening party with these trendy wine picks from Greenpoint’s wine experts.
Also in and around Greenpoint…
- WORD Brooklyn returned to curbside service only
- New natural wine bar and restaurant Winona’s added outdoor seating
- Eater critic Ryan Sutton reviewed the recently opened Xilonen’s “game changing Mexican fare”
- The fight to keep Marsha P. Johnson State Park continues
- LIC’s Little Chef Little Cafe is hosting a weekend winter ‘Cue featuring a special Filipino BBQ menu with ala carte items priced between $3 – $5
- Sobre Masa is partnering with La Newyorkina for early February tamale deliveries
- The New York Post reported on the “mall-ification of Williamsburg”