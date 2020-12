For this week’s Fashion Sundae we’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of the street fashion photography series from the lens of Johnny Cirillo. With all of the uncertainty headed into a second pandemic winter one thing remains certain: New Yorkers have style. May the weekly view into the Bedford Avenue walkway continue to be a point of inspiration for another year.

Photo via @WatchingNewYork

