The communal jubilation in Greenpoint and Williamsburg following the electoral defeat of Donald Trump brought North Brooklynites together on Saturday afternoon in numbers perhaps not seen since the start of the pandemic in March.

And while the coronavirus pandemic is resurgent across NYC and the country, quarantine-weary neighbors brought their masks (mostly) and met their friends and neighbors outside to shake off the anxiety of the 2020 presidential election.

Cheers could be heard on Manhattan Avenue as honking cars and clapping pedestrians exchanged congratulations while hundreds of people — including an ecstatic Senator Chuck Schumer — gathered to dance and sing in McCarren Park while enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

Celebrations later spilled into open street corridors such as Berry Street, and the band Abracadabra Trip took to the roof of their bus to provide the crowds appropriate anthems, such as “Stayin Alive.”

Photographer Johnny Cirillo was in McCarren Park to capture the post-election party:

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)

(Image courtesy of Johnny Cirillo.)