Police are seeking the suspects involved in an attempted robbery and shooting in Williamsburg early Monday morning, multiple news outlets report.

A 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were approached by two men with a gun on the sidewalk near 30 Maujer St. at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday. The suspects demanded that the man handover his watch as the woman tried to stop the robbery, resulting in her receiving a gunshot wound to her ankle from one of the suspects, according to CBSN.

Following the gunshot, another man exited 30 Maujer St. and began firing shots at the burglars. More details from CBSN:

The suspects took off in an unknown direction, and the other shooter fled the scene in a blue Range Rover. The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was treated and released. The first two suspects were seen getting out of a four-door Hyundai sedan in front of 1925 Church Avenue before the incident, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).