In an opening ceremony fit for pandemic times, the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) will debut during a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 20th.

Visitors to the newly constructed library will be limited to grab-and-go lobby service starting tomorrow, and Brooklyn Public Library cardholders can place holds on materials ahead of the opening. BPL posted a welcome video on Monday offering a glimpse at the eco-friendly Greenpoint Library along with interviews with locals.

In a neighborhood that has a long history of oil spills and remediation efforts, environmental education is a cornerstone of the newest iteration of the Greenpoint Library, which at 15,000 square-feet is double the size of the former library that closed for demolition in 2017. The Greenpoint Community Environmental Fund contributed $5 million towards the over $22 million in construction costs, and the new building includes a public green roof with solar panels and sustainable water systems to reduce use both indoors and outdoors.

Virtual ribbon cutting ceremony attendees can tune into the livestream on the Greenpoint Library’s Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.