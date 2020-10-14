A 37-year-old man was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a car in East Williamsburg, multiple news outlets report.

Police responded to a call at Powers Street and Bushwick Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Williamsburg resident Ricardo Pena unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, AM New York reports:

The fatal shooting occurred at 2:34 p.m. when the victim — Ricard Pena, 37, of Maujer Street in Brooklyn — apparently became embroiled in a violent verbal dispute with another man in front of 58 Bushwick Ave. in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

According to preliminary information provided by police, it appears the assailant fired into the victim’s car from the passenger side window, striking Pena in the head and face.

Pena was rushed to Woodhull Hopsital where he was pronounced dead; footage of the crime scene was captured on the Citizen app.

The number of murders in NYC this year has already surpassed 2019’s total, and the 51 murders recorded in the city last month is double the amount of September 2019.