Brooklyn Community Board 1 will hold its October public meeting and board hearing this week with the fiscal year 2022 budget priorities on the agenda.

The one hour meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, starting at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually using the Webex web app due to the restrictions placed on indoor gatherings during the on-going pandemic.

Attendees must also register here ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, and people who want to weigh in with comments and questions during the online meeting must email bk01@cb.nyc.gov in advance.

An agenda posted to the CB1 website lists scheduled presentations from Two Trees Management on two applications for modification regarding the the Domino Sugar redevelopment. Other presentations include info on Local Law 152, which requires NYC landlords to have their buildings’ gas piping inspected periodically, and the installation of smart meters and the energy efficient program in CB1.

Six new liquor licenses along with six renewals are also up for consideration. See the full agenda here: