The coronavirus pandemic is resurgent in New York City with Brooklyn neighborhoods leading the uptick in the city’s Covid-19 positivity rate, which reached 3.25% on Tuesday for the first time since June.

Despite having a positivity rate of 1.89%, “Williamsburg [11211/11249] remains an area where we are observing a faster increase in cases compared to other parts of the city,” a press release from the NYC health department states.

A large Orthodox gathering on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg on Thursday night without social distancing or face covering compliance. (Photo courtesy of Michael Pina)

Greenpoint-based photographer Michael Pina observed a large outdoor gathering of maskless Orthodox Jewish people at Kent Avenue and Clymer Street on Thursday night ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday: “No one was wearing a mask or social distancing. Literally 99% of the folks did not wear a mask,” Pina said. “I stopped my bike next to two cops that had their patrol car blocking the street. I asked them: ‘How this is allowed to happen?’ One officer responded, saying that “the event is a private event.””

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he plans to meet with leaders of the Orthodox Jewish community to discuss the recent coronavirus infection rate increases in seven Brooklyn neighborhoods identified, including:

Gravesend (11223) (6.72% positivity)

Midwood (11230) (5.53% positivity)

Borough Park (11219) (5.26% positivity)

Bensonhurst (11204) (4.05% positivity)

Sheepshead Bay (11229) (4.05% positivity)

Midwood (11210) (4.08% positivity)

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city would monitor the increase in positive coronavirus test results in Williamsburg, Flatbush, Borough Park and Midwood along with Far Rockaway and Kew Gardens in Queens.

De blasio also said that ticketing for non-compliance with social distancing guidelines is now on the table. “Anyone who refuses to wear a face covering will be told that if they don’t put one on they will be fined, and anyone who still refuses will be fined. That will happen aggressively,” he said.