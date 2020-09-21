The ominous newspaper covered windows at Brooklyn Label’s (180 Franklin St.) corner space may have worried regular diners earlier this month, but the beloved restaurant was merely remodeling and prepping for winter. The newly launched Brooklyn Label reopened on Thursday, September 10 with a new layout designed with Covid-19 in mind.

A to-go coffee stand now lives in the restaurant’s bay window, and as the weather cools, Brooklyn Label will focus on takeout and delivery of prepared foods. Coffees, smoothies, juices, cakes, pastries, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more comfort foods (lasagna!) are now all on the updated menu. Provisions, like coffee beans and organic tea, are for sale, as well as homemade madeleines. Everything is organic when possible, made in-house, or sourced locally. Daily specials will also be posted to Instagram.

The outdoor streetside setup will remain in tact throughout the fall. Local musician Alex Simon — you may recognize him from his impromptu outdoor performances at Transmitter Park — will be performing Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy Jazz live on Thursdays. Brooklyn Label is open everyday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (closed Tuesdays), and reservations are only available via text: 917-740-5181.