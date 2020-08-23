This Monday, August 24th from 7:30-10PM, Greenpoint Beer & Ale (1150 Manhattan Ave) is celebrating the return of its most popular beer to date “Instant Credibility” Double India Pale Ale with a launch party on their recently opened roof deck!

Tom Fruin Water Tower on Greenpoint Beer & Ale’s Roof Deck

Known for its Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and rare Galaxy hops all the way from Australia, the “Instant Credibility” is everything a modern IPA beer should be. With an amazing array of citrus, melon, guava, and berry that is brewed with an English base malt, it carries a slight hint of of toasted vanilla along with malted and flaked oats. This creamy, juicy delicious beer has not been available since 2018 and has finally made its return this weekend as Greenpoint Beer is getting its groove back after a challenging past two years.

The last batch

was brewed in 2018, just before the brewery relocated to its current location at 1150 Manhattan Ave.



“This is monumental, not just for this beer’s popularity but, for how long we’ve come since the

previous batch,” remarked the owner/founder Ed Raven. “2019 was stressful enough with knocking

down the previous location and rebuilding a much larger 20bbl system. Then we opened to great

fanfare on February 21, 2020, only to be shut down again on March 16th due to the Covid-19

quarantine. We really had to rethink how to move forward.”



As a result, Greenpoint Beer immediately opened NYC’s first to-go beer market selling not only their brews but also, beers from local/NY state breweries on its ground floor space. As phase II went into effect, the roof deck bar/dining space was opened and has been a safe space for beer lovers and outdoor diners alike.