Building on Bedford Avenue Partially Collapses

A building on Bedford Avenue partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias churned through the tri-state area.

A portion of the three-story, vacant structure at 204 Bedford Avenue fell at 12:45 p.m. and there were no reported injuries, explained a spokesperson for the New York Fire Department.

“I heard a noise, and I turned around, and basically everything was down,” said Rozil Gomez, who works at Pinkyotto, a clothing store across the street.

Juan, an employee at the nearby Juice Generation who declined to give his last name, was in the basement when the building’s facade toppled.

“It was literally a big crash bang,” he said.

RedSky Capital, a real estate firm based in Brooklyn, owns the 100-year-old building, including others along the trendy Williamsburg thoroughfare. The company plans to turn its suite of prime neighborhood real estate into retail and office developments, per its website.

“The projects will create a high-end shopping destination with subtle references to the [sic] Williamsburg’s historical past and developing vernacular,” the company writes.

When reached by phone, RedSky Capital declined to comment on what must surely be a wrench in its plans to “provide rare flagship opportunities” for prospective retailers.