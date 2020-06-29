Rainbow Over Brooklyn Marks End of Pride Weekend

This year’s Pride March and in-person celebrations may have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the culmination of Pride weekend was marked by a magnificent rainbow over Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, the Queer Liberation March from Lower Manhattan to the Stonewall Inn ended with a rally at Washington Square Park and evoked some of the memories of the Stonewall Riots, when police began arresting demonstrators.

Shortly after, an intense storm complete with thunder and lightening soaked the streets of New York City at around 7 p.m. on Sunday before the clouds cleared and a rainbow (from some vantage points a double rainbow) graced the skies. Check out some photos of the rainbow from as seen from Greenpoint:

View this post on Instagram Another double Rainbow. Also #NYCPride colors A post shared by Manny Lorras (@mannylorras) on Jun 28, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌈 🌈 🌈 A post shared by Mary Rhymer (@maryrhymer) on Jun 28, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rainbow over Brooklyn..Happy Pride all you beautiful people💞 A post shared by Cathy Cline (@cathycline17) on Jun 28, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Pride! #rainbow #doublerainbow A post shared by Louis (@louisafterall) on Jun 28, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT