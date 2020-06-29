Rainbow Over Brooklyn Marks End of Pride Weekend
This year’s Pride March and in-person celebrations may have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the culmination of Pride weekend was marked by a magnificent rainbow over Brooklyn on Sunday night.
Earlier in the day, the Queer Liberation March from Lower Manhattan to the Stonewall Inn ended with a rally at Washington Square Park and evoked some of the memories of the Stonewall Riots, when police began arresting demonstrators.
Shortly after, an intense storm complete with thunder and lightening soaked the streets of New York City at around 7 p.m. on Sunday before the clouds cleared and a rainbow (from some vantage points a double rainbow) graced the skies. Check out some photos of the rainbow from as seen from Greenpoint:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sky tonight and last night. Being blessed by some beautiful skies 🥰
View this post on Instagram
Someone ordered a double to remind us who’s boss 🌈 #happypride
View this post on Instagram
Rainbow over Brooklyn..Happy Pride all you beautiful people💞
View this post on Instagram