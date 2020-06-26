Kid’s Peace Movement to March in Support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday in Greenpoint and Williamsburg

The adults have gathered every night for nearly a month in McCarren Park calling for police reforms in response to the killing of George Floyd, and now it’s the kids’ turn.

Kid’s Peace Movement will hold a gathering in McCarren Park on Saturday at 11 a.m. “to speak against injustice and racism” before marching from Greenpoint to Williamsburg, according to organizers:

As adults, we fight so many battles, we sometimes forget that kids have battles too. The Kid’s Peace Movement is here to acknowledge children’s need to understand, be heard & recognized as we fight for justice & equality in support of the black community. Highlighting black excellence and the remarkable contributions of our brothers and sisters of color. Through the process of instilling social responsibility and igniting young activism, the youth has an opportunity to amplify their voices by expressing their thoughts & sharing their hearts amidst a revolutionary time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kid’s Peace Movement (@kidspeacemovement) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:54am PDT

The gathering, organized by mothers Kristina Cubero and Rachel Vargas, provides an opportunity for kids to “understand, be heard and recognized,” during the global Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice, QNS.com reports. Cubero and Vargas held the first Kid’s Peace Movement march in Ridgewood earlier this month.

The McCarren Park edition starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday (6/27) when children and parents will gather to hear from speakers on racial justice and to watch special performances before marching from the park to the George Washington statue at the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge.

To help prepare signs for the march, Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St.) will host a socially distant sign making session on Friday from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Greenpoint.