North Brooklyn’s In-Progress Primary Results

North Brooklyners braved a still-simmering pandemic and the hot humidity on Tuesday to cast their votes in New York’s 2020 democratic primary elections.

While the primary is the appetizer before the entrée of the general election, most of the winners in New York City are effectively guaranteed office as the city’s population overwhelmingly skews Democrat.

Absentee ballots are much more predominant in this election due to the pandemic and will begin to be counted on June 30th, according to The New York Times. The city distributed 78,819 absentee ballots with 11,00 ballots returned so far, Gothamist reports.

Key races remain very much up in the air, such as NY-12’s heated contest between Suraj Patel and the incumbent Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who led her challenger by less than 700 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Update #NYPrimary maps for #NY09 & #NY12 below. An astute map reader @NLVWarren noted that some EDs likely had small turnout. The maps below show @BOENYC pollsite results updated as of this morning, & EDs w/fewer than 5 total votes are omitted. Some patterns changed a bit. pic.twitter.com/HQhhMw3kPF — Steven Romalewski (@SR_spatial) June 24, 2020

The following results are preliminary and do not account for absentee ballots:

12 Congressional District

*Carolyn Maloney: 42%

Suraj Patel: 40%

Lauren Ashcraft: 13%

Peter Harrison: 5%

7th Congressional District

*Nydia Velazquez: 80%

Paperboy Love Prince: 20%

State Senate

*Julia Salazar: 84%

Andy Marte: 16%

State Assembly Member

*Joseph Lentol: 57%

Emily Gallagher: 42%

Judge of the Civil Court

Maria Aragona: 60%

Stephen Burzio: 39%

Female State Committee Member

*Linda Minucci: 56%

Kristina Naplatarski: 44%

Judicial Delegates

Primary judicial delegates

Alternate judicial delegates

* indicates the candidate is the incumbent.

All results are via New York City’s Board of Elections.