Esme’s ‘Family Meal’ to Support NYC Hunger Programs

The neighborhood restaurant Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) is offering meals to-go for a suggested donation today with proceeds helping to provide food for the hungry. “As devastating as this shutdown is for the entire hospitality industry, there is a group of people at risk of going hungry in the short term: those who rely on food banks and community kitchens every week,” a note posted t0 Esme’s website states.

On Wednesday, March 18th, the Greenpoint eatery is holding ‘Family Meal,’ with to-go pay-what-you-can meal kits for two; the menu includes pancake kits, meatloaf with mashed potatoes, baked chicken with bread pudding, baked ziti with red sauce and garlic bread, vegetable curry, baked salmon with quinoa salad, pastrami with cabbage/potatoes, and a cauliflower casserole.

Esme will donate 100% of profits to Rethink Food, which transforms “unused food from grocery stores, restaurants, events, and corporate offices into ready-to-eat, nutritiously dense meals that are delivered to local human service organizations in New York City.”

Orders can be placed via email at [email protected] until they sell out and meals can be picked up tonight from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bottles of wine are also available to-go with proceeds paying restaurant staff who have “designed, prepped, and cooked family meal.”