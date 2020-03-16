The Other Art Fair, Popular Greenpoint Event, Postponed

The Other Art Fair, a traveling celebration of worldly and avant art that has popped by the neighborhood for a number of seasons, will be postponing its anticipated stop at The Brooklyn Expo Center from April 30 to May 3. Joining the chorus of a number of other companies’ and events’ cancellations due to the coronavirus, The Other Art Fair is merely the latest in what is likely to be a string of postponed public springtime gatherings. Uniquely, The Other Art Fair is cancelling all of their events around the country through the end of May, while most announced operations seem to be on some kind of hiatus only until early April, at least as of this moment. Greenpointers recently published a roundup of how some local businesses are handling this unprecedented, confusing time.

A message from The Other Art Fair’s founder Ryan Stanier follows:

“After serious consideration, and in light of recent announcements from the CDC and World Health Organization, The Other Art Fair regretfully announces the postponement of its Spring Fairs.

Our team, artists and partners have worked incredibly hard over the past months to present another fantastic event, and this decision has not been taken lightly. The health and safety of our visitors, artists and staff is our top priority in light of the ever-changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The decision to postpone our events will affect the following Spring fairs:

London, at Truman Brewery, 19 – 22 March

Sydney, at The Cutaway, 19 – 22 March

Los Angeles, at Barker Hanger, 16 – 19 April

Brooklyn, at Expo Center, 30 April – 3 May

Dallas, at Dallas Market Hall, 7 – 10 May

Melbourne, at The Facility, 21 – 24 May

Chicago, at The Skylight at Board of Trade, 27 – 30 May

Ticket holders will be notified regarding new dates in the coming days. All tickets will be transferable and valid for future fairs, or refundable via Eventbrite should that be requested.

It may be uplifting to hear we are currently working in tandem with our partners at SaatchiArt.com on ways to bring our Fair artist’s collections online so everyone can still experience the impressive works of our artists. As soon as we have updates on this, we will email you with more information.

We are deeply disappointed to have to postpone, but look forward to seeing you again at a future fair. In the meantime, contact us at [email protected] with any questions or concerns.”