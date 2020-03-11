Women in Jazz, Against the Grain, Scenes From A (Vegan) Italian Restaurant, What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (3/11-3/17)

WEDNESDAY 3/11

♫ Dervisi @ TROOST (1011 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, live music at TROOST, More Info

♫ Pom Poko (North American Debut!), Maxband, Lokomoko @ Elsewhere (599 Johnson Ave), 8pm, $10-$12, Buy Tix

♦ Dyeing with Nature Workshop— @ Better Than Jam’s STORE & STUDIO (20 Grattan St), 630pm, $85, the monthly public transportation committee meeting, Buy Tix

♫ Meme Rose, Milky Maze, Joanna Sternberg @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave) 7pm, $8-$10, Buy Tix

THURSDAY 3/12



♦ Brooklyn Community Board 1 Monthly Public Meeting *POSTPONED @ Swinging 60’S Senior Citizens Center (211 Ainslie St), 6pm, FREE, More Info

# Salt Smoke Time’ Turns One @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St), 630pm, $5, a panel discussion and Q + A on Finding a Sustainable Future by Looking Deep Into Nature + Tradition, Buy Tix

♦♫ SPLIT BILL #35 @ Triskelion Arts’ (106 Calyer St), 8pm, $18, a series of shared evenings that bring together performing artists exploring new ideas, Buy Tix

☺ Queer The Birthday! Supporting LGBTQ in Politics @ 3 Dollar Bill

(260 Meserole St) 7pm, FREE or donation, a fantastic birthday bash, featuring State Senator Julia Salazar and out Councilmember Danny Dromm, Buy Tix

Friday 3/13

#☺ Scenes From A (Vegan) Italian Restaurant @ Magick City (37 Box St), 6pm, $60-$70 (, a six course dinner complete with Italian favorites, DJ and drinks, Buy Tix

♫ Women in Jazz @ Cantina Cumbancha (232 N12th St), 8pm, $10, An ensemble of powerful female musicians that should not be missed! Buy Tix

♫ 3024 with Barker, Mor Elian, Martyn, DJ Voices b2b Father Of Two @ Good Room (98 Meserole Ave) 8pm, $15-$20, Buy Tix

♫ The Districts, The Muckers, 16 Jackies @ Warsaw Concerts (261 Driggs Ave), 8pm, $23, Buy Tix

♫ Bird Courage // Gabriel Birnbaum @ Union Pool (484 Union Ave), 8pm, $10-$12, Buy Tix

Saturday 3/14

*♦ Dive-In Family Movie: Wall-E @ Greenpoint YMCA (99 Meserole Ave), 330pm, FREE, family swim followed by movie screening, More Info

♦♫ “Amenra: A Flood of Light” Documentary Screening @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 2pm, FREE, an intimate look into the world of the Belgian post metal band in its twentieth year of existence, RSVP

* Under the Covers (Pop Punk cover band @ The Kingsland (269 Norman Ave, 10am, FREE, connect with voters and collect signatures necessary to get on the ballot in June, Buy Tix

♫ Intro to Motorcycle Maintenance Workshop @ MotorGrrl, (42 Dobbin St), 9am, $150, how to perform simple routine and preventative maintenance along with how to determine when professional work is necessary, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 3/15

* March Debate Watch Party @ Macri Park (462 Union Ave) 8pm, FREE, watch the debate as the final candidates fight to become the Democratic nominee, More Info

# St. Patrick’s Day BBQ @ Clem’s (264 Grand St), 2pm, FREE, More Info

♦♫ Piano+ #20 Den Haag Tribute 2.0, piano+visuals @ Areté Venue and Gallery (67 West St #103), 730pm, $15,, More Info

♦ PARASITE @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave) 6pm, $15, screening of the award wining film, Buy Tix

MONDAY 3/16

♫ Pinkshift/The Deep End/Jade/Eden Ariel @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St), 9pm, $12 (door), More Info

♫* Mondo Cozmo w/ Reuben and the Dark @ Rough Trade NYC (64 N 9th St), 8pm, $18, Buy Tix

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

♫ Underground Horns @ Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave), 6pm, $8, Buy Tix

TUESDAY 3/17

♫ Open Mic @ Getaway Brooklyn (158 Green St), 530pm, FREE, performer sign up opens at 5:30pm the night of the event, first come, first served, More Info

♫ “Against the Grain” @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), 8pm, $25, Paul Muldoon’s “Against the Grain” featuring Sjón, Michael Wood, and Christine Tobin Trio, Buy Tix

* Petitioning for Senator Julia Salazar @ Dunkin Donuts (809 Grand St), 6pm, FREE, help collect signatures from registered Democrats across the district, RSVP

☺ Grilled Cheese: St. Patrick’s Day Edition @ Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St), 715pm, FREE, a cool comedy show in Brooklyn at a very “instagram-able” dive bar, RSVP

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick