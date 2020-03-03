Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Smashed Glass Bottle Over Woman’s Head in Williamsburg

The NYPD is seeking a man who allegedly hit a 22-year-old woman on her head with a glass bottle resulting in her loosing consciousness two week ago in Williamsburg.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 2/23/20 at approx 2:50 AM, Inside of 484 Union Ave in Brooklyn, the suspect struck a 22-year-old female victim in the head with a glass bottle, causing her to lose consciousness. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/eMv87St67g — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 3, 2020

The woman was at Union Pool (484 Union Ave.) on February 23rd at approximately 3 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind and smashed a bottle over head, the NY Post reports.

The suspect fled the popular Williamsburg bar after the attack and the victim was treated at NY Presbyterian Hospital.

Information regarding this incident can be sent to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline – 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).