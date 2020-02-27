North Brooklyn Chamber to Distribute Reusable Bags Sunday (3/1) as Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect

Are you prepared for the plastic bag ban taking effect this weekend across NY state? Starting on Sunday, March 1st, grocery stores will can no longer distribute plastic bags and a five cent fee will be charged for paper bags in the city.

Lookout for reps from the North Brooklyn Chamber and the chamber’s Environmental Initiatives Committee on Sunday (3/1) who will distribute free reusable bags donated from the NYC Dept. of Sanitation in Bushwick, Greenpoint and Williamsburg near the following locations:

ABC 99 Cents Plus (340 Graham Ave.)

Associated (802 Manhattan Ave.)

Brooklyn’s Natural Grocery Store (49 Bogart St.)

Bravo Supermarkets (91 Humboldt St.)

Green Corner Fish & Farmers Market (801 Flushing Ave.)

“We’re also going to make sure we have some people in the Williamsburg area around Bedford, Berry and Driggs in the neighborhood of Grand, Metropolitan, etc. all the way over to Union,” Paul Samulski President of the North Brooklyn Chamber said in an email. “We will probably get some people on the other side of Flushing, in Bushwick as well.”

In addition to grocery stores, the Bag Waste Reduction Law, which was passed in March 2019, also applies to retail stores and delis, but plastic bags will still be permitted at pharmacies, restaurants for takeout and for bulk food packaging.

The five cent fee will help to fund reusable shopping bags for distribution and NY’s Environmental Protection Fund.

New York state use an estimated 23 billion bags each year that end up in landfills and pollute waterways.