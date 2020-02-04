Local Loves Blooms: Preview Our “Love Grows in Brooklyn” Valentine’s Market Vendors!!

Valentine’s Day is almost here, Greenpointers! Get into the mood, grab your boo, and see what’s budding at our “A Love Grows in Brooklyn” themed Valentine’s Market. On Sunday, Feb 9th from 1-7 pm we’ve cherry-picked 60+ of Brooklyn’s most talented crafters to set down their roots inside the Greenpoint Loft (67 West 5th fl) and tempt us with local handmade treasures.

It’s going to a day filled with whole lotta love. From fab shopping, soju winter cocktails, craft beer, yummy eats and FREE activities, come on down , spend the day and explore. RSVP here!

Now about that sweet shopping… Take a peek at some the amazing products you’ll be lusting after.

Buddish

Dive into the future! Buddish’s tarot-inspired deck of cards are made up of mindful philosophies to help open your heart this Valentine’s Day season. Influenced by Buddhist traditions and beautifully designed, these cards are a unique must-have for you never knew you needed.

Morito Chocolates

Tickle your tastebuds with these guilt-free sweets. These handcrafted chocolate sticks are made in small batches using ethically sourced cacao from the Dominican Republic. Did we mention they’re vegan, organic and gluten-free? Talk about a win-win!

204 Haus Crafters

Bright, colorful and playful–204 Haus Crafters is dressing up drinks and your house with their chic coaster sets. Made right here in Greenpoint, these hand-painted coasters are just the thing to add a fun pop of color at home during these cold winter months.

Nutu

Ever hear of Moringa? Neither have we, but with 46 antioxidants we should! Thanks to Nutu, Greenpointers can now try this super plant which is touted as the most nutritionally-complete, sustainable plant protein on the planet. Used in lotions, teas and body oils, Nutu sources Moringa from women-led cooperatives in West Africa. Even better, each product helps kick-start local economies and while fighting against deforestation.

Tabulae Eyewear

Ditch the dimestore shades. Sunglasses look so much cooler when they’re customized for your face. Enter Tabulae Eyewear. These guys design freshly styled, wallet-friendly frames meant specifically for your face. Each pair of polarized eyewear is custom cut and hand assembled ensuring the perfect fit.

Porteñas

Sip tea like an Argentinian. Porteñas is a women-run company that is bringing their spicy Yerba Mate tea mainstream. Traditionally sipped in gourds, Yerba Mate is a culture staple of South America. Porteñas’s blend is packed with nutrients and vitamins, making it the perfect drink to share with friends.

Weax & Wicks



What’s not to love about a local candle company inspired by Brooklyn neighborhoods? Pick up a Weax & Wicks soy candle and instantly inhale the sumptuous scents derived from natural botanicals. Added bonus, 10% of their proceeds goes to bee rescue and conservation.

Russo Spice Company

Need a ‘lil heat in your life? Give Russo Spice Hotsauce a try and watch out for those beads of sweat. Made and bottled in Brooklyn, this is hotsauce is the perfect addition to your kitchen pantry. Put it on eggs or chili and be prepared for a serious kick!

Check out the rest of our love-at-first-sight-worthy vendors below:

Huge thanks to our sponsors, without which we could not continue to support local independent business, creativity, and art!