Would you like some roller skating with your mimosa? Roller Disco Brunch comes to Williamsburg!

Who’s ready for disco skating?

The trifecta approaches! Get ready for roller disco, mimosas, and music from the ’80s, all under one roof. Starting this Saturday, January 18 — and then returning again on Saturday, January 25 and Saturday, February 15Schimanski (54 North 11th Street) in Williamsburg will host a series of Roller Disco Brunches.

Ticket holders are invited to transport back to the ‘80s at this pop-up event, which will feature two hours of live entertainment and special performances by professional roller dancers, a live DJ, and brunch items (available for purchase if you work up an appetite).

Each Saturday, the sessions will run from 12 to 2 PM, 2 to 4 PM, and then 4 to 6 PM. See below for ticket info and more details!

📌 Venue: Schimanski

👤 Age requirement: 21+ with valid ID

⛸️ Skate rental: You can bring your own skates or rent some.

❓ Please note: Food will be available for purchase. Tables are first come first served. This venue is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are going fast! Visit this site and grab yours now. 

