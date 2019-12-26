Driver Gets Car Stuck on Pulaski Bridge Pedestrian Lane

A driver of a Honda Accord abandoned his car after getting the car stuck in the protected pedestrian lane of the Pulaski Bridge early Thursday morning.

The NYPD responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. and it took hours for the Emergency Service Unit to remove the car via partial demolition and the use of a tow truck, ABC7 reports.

ESU teams spent hours this morning in Queens working to remove a car that got stuck in the narrow pedestrian walkway of the Pulaski Bridge after the driver abandoned the vehicle.https://t.co/lQVWouAKOa pic.twitter.com/bnA1BiAetW — Curb Jumping NYC (@CurbJumpingNYC) December 26, 2019

The vehicle was able to drive onto the “protected” pedestrian lane as there are no bollards installed at the lane’s entrance; no injuries were reported from the incident. Watch the full report from ABC7: