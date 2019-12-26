Driver Gets Car Stuck on Pulaski Bridge Pedestrian Lane

A protected pedestrian lane of the Pulaski Bridge. (Image courtesy of Taylor Bingham)

A driver of a Honda Accord abandoned his car after getting the car stuck in the protected pedestrian lane of the Pulaski Bridge early Thursday morning.

The NYPD responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. and it took hours for the Emergency Service Unit to remove the car via partial demolition and the use of a tow truck, ABC7 reports.

The vehicle was able to drive onto the “protected” pedestrian lane as there are no bollards installed at the lane’s entrance; no injuries were reported from the incident. Watch the full report from ABC7:

