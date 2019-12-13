Proposed Williamsburg Waterfront Towers Includes Plan for Public Beach

New renderings were revealed yesterday of a proposed development by Two Trees Management on the Williamsburg waterfront at a former Con-Ed site (River St. between N. 1st and N. 3rd St.).

The two mixed-use towers are designed by Bjarke Ingels Group with 1,000 residential units (250 affordable) between the two buildings that measure 600 feet and 650 feet.

A large public park and beach with potential swimming pool are “part of a master plan designed in collaboration with BIG and James Corner Field Operations,” according to 6sqft:

“The park and public beach would close the gap between Grand Ferry Park and North Fifth Park, eventually providing continuous access to the East River between South Williamsburg and Greenpoint….

The River Street Waterfront Master Plan must go through the city’s uniform land use review procedure (ULURP), as well as secure a permit from the Department of Environment Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.” ..Land use review process can take up to 2 years and construction 5 years, according to 6sqft. (Renderings: James Corner Field Operations and BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, courtesy of Two Trees Management)

The development also includes a new YMCA with 47,000-square-feet of space, in addition to “a waterfront aquatic center, 30,000 square feet of “community-oriented” retail space, and 57,000 square feet of office space,” according to 6sqft.

