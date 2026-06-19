Good evening, Greenpointers.

Knicks! In! Five!

There are already plenty of reasons to be outside, but here’s a few more for ya (including Black-owned businesses to support in honor of Juneteenth).

Greenpointers are a scrappy, creative bunch, and some of our stories this week were a testament to that. Greenpoint Comedy Club has been steadily attracting top comics since opening a couple of months ago. A group of local artists debuted Around Here, a new exhibit at 42 West Street. And we took a look at how the neighborhood’s oldest church is building an inclusive community.

Fort Greene staple Black Iris just opened a Williamsburg location. Catering company The Chefs Agency will open a cafe and food shop this fall. Republic Latin Fusion has closed after five years.

A new survey reveals the challenges facing small businesses in East Williamsburg.

Greenpoint is getting a 100% affordable housing building, but some neighbors find the developer’s proposal discriminatory.

In and around North Brooklyn

A car crash left Greenpoint neighbors asking for additional safety features at a busy intersection.

The folk art mural brightening up McGuinness Boulevard.

A Williamsburg couple say their landlord mounted

The hottest theater ticket in town is a work from Greenpointers very own Billy McEntee.