Blayne Pearce Planit knows that big community needs a big tent. As such, she is curating Around Here, a new art show that brings together a whopping 16 artists of unique practices who may find inspiration — and certainly togetherness — in presenting work side by side.

The featured artists — Alex Maceda, Blayne Pearce Planit, Dana Otto, Daniel Michalik, Fernanda Uribe, Guillaume Bresson, Helena Elston, Jack Platner, Jocelyn Tsaih, Johnny Germanos, Nicholas Baker, Nicole James, Pol Morton, Roxana Hartmann, SiSi Chen, and Ted McGrath — practice in sculpture, painting, and design, offering visitors a snapshot of various mediums at work, at once, and in response to each other’s.

Curated in collaboration with Projet Moné and BFA, Around Here has an opening reception on June 17 and is on display at 42 West Street’s We The Cool Studio through July 1. Below, Greenpointers chatted with Planit about her process of assembling artists and how she hopes her show leaves audiences “inspired to connect more deeply with their own local communities.”

Greenpointers: It is so exciting to see a show bring together 16 artists. Can you give us a sense of how those folks came together?



Blayne Pearce Planit: Yes! I feel deeply grateful and inspired every day, and I attribute much of that to the artists and spaces that shape the creative culture here in Greenpoint. When curating this exhibition, I meditated on how to capture a snapshot of that energy. I began with my immediate community (the artists I share a studio building with) and then expanded outward through friendships and creative connections. The result is this group of 16 artists whose practices are distinct, yet connected through both space and spirit.

This may be related, but the exhibition highlights artists working in “close proximity.” Can you define that more — is it artistic? geographic? kind of both? — and how it has further informed each artist’s individual practice and the collective show?



The truth is that I wanted to leave room for interpretation. While the exhibition is inspired by a selection of artists whose practices are based in Greenpoint, I didn’t want to define “close proximity” solely in geographic terms. At its core, the show is about the creative fabric of community and how artists influence, support, and inspire one another through shared spaces, conversations, and experiences. In a city like New York, local connections can sometimes feel like a form of survival. This exhibition is ultimately an ode to community and to the people who help shape our lives and creative practices.

This is taking place at 42 West Street: is this in a studio space? What is your relationship to the venue?



This is We The Cool Studio, a dynamic creative studio dedicated to curating immersive experiences at the intersection of art, fashion, and design. Through a curated program of exhibitions, brand activations, and events, it creates opportunities for discovery, dialogue, and connection.



We The Cool Studio founder Amor Díaz and I have worked together in the past, and we reconnected through a completely unplanned run-in outside the space on the very same day I was looking for a venue to bring this exhibition to life. From there, everything came together quite organically.



Tell us about your own artistic practice or curatorial ethos.



I don’t see a separation between my artistic practice and curatorial work, both are exercises in trust. As an artist, I create works that explore emotional processing and transformation. As a curator, I bring together people, artworks, and ideas to create spaces where meaningful exchanges can happen. I lead with intuition, leaving room for opportunities rather than imposing a rigid vision. Across all of my work, I am interested in creating the conditions for connection, conversation, and unexpected inspiration.



This show is an offshoot of, or related to, Projet Moné. Can you define that project?



Projet Moné, sister agency of We The Cool, is a boutique PR agency for the arts industry. This exhibition was developed in collaboration with Projet Moné as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting artists and fostering cultural exchange.



Is there something you hope visitors take away from this show?



I would love for visitors to leave the exhibition feeling inspired to connect more deeply with their own local communities, if they haven’t already. It doesn’t need to be an artistic community. At its core, the exhibition is a celebration of the relationships and shared experiences that enrich our lives, and a reminder of the value of fostering meaningful connections close to home.



How long will the show be up for? Anything else to add? Thank you!



The show will be up for two weeks, June 17–July 1 and by appointment only. Stay tuned for additional programming.



A big thank you to all of the talented artists who have trusted in my vision for this exhibition. Another shoutout to Amor of Projet Moné for being an incredible collaborator and friend, and to our lovely sponsors who are contributing to our opening reception: BFA, Paulie Gee’s, and House of Waris.