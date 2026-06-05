Greenpoint’s Pan Pan (120 Norman Ave.) is closing this week, dissolving the bakery part of the space, but leaving Falansai in tact.



Pan Pan’s Michelle Lobo confirmed the closure, noting it was for personal reasons. She said she will concentrate on JR & Son (575 Lorimer St.), an Italian tavern that she opened last year alongside the team behind Nura, Pan Pan, and Kellogg’s Diner.



Falansai’s exterior. Image: Greenpointers.



Pan Pan’s concept has undergone several shifts since its inception. In 2024, the team from Nura opened Pan Pan Vino Vino as a bakery by day and a wine bar by night.



One year later, Vino Vino’s service ceased and the bakery portion joined forces with Falansai’s Chef Eric Tran to bring Falansai to Pan Pan.



The space’s signage beared a new name, but it still acted as a bakery by day with the “same Pan Pan crew” and a wine bar by night, but with Vietnamese and Mexican twists, influenced by Chef Tran’s heritage.



Now, just seven months after the latest transition, Pan Pan is shutting down. The last day of service will be Sunday, June 7.

Falansai is staying in the space and offering dinner service in the evenings and lunch on the weekends. The lunch program soft launches on June 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.