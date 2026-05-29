Get an up-close-and-personal look at all the amazing art being created in our neighborhood this weekend during Greenpoint Open Studios.

From 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, over 250 studios will be open to the public during this completely free event. Guests are free to peruse the works, buy something for their own collection, chat with local makers, and mingle with community members and tourists alike.

See the full artist lineup here or search by medium, and plan your route with the map here.

Physical maps are also available for pickup at the below businesses:

Brew Brew Cafe | 7 Bell Slip

Brouwerij Lane | 78 Greenpoint Ave

Cafe Grumpy Greenpoint | 193 Meserole Ave

Clay Space | 275 Calyer St

Clown Show Prison Books & Fine Objects | 100 Freeman St

For the Record | 1107 Manhattan Ave

Giggles & Wiggles | 42 West St (entrance on Noble)

Greenpoint Library | 107 Norman Ave

Greta | 204 Nassau Ave

Madeline’s | 113 Franklin St

Nassau Avenue Gallery | 123 Nassau Ave

P&P Printing | 746 Manhattan Ave

Peter Pan Donuts | 727 Manhattan Ave

Threes Brewing | 113 Franklin St

The Screen Door | 145 Driggs Ave

The Wondermart | 141 India St

To end the weekend, Clay Space is hosting the (also free) Greenpoint Open Studios closing party in collaboration with the Brooklyn Ceramics Art Tour. There will be a pottery throw down from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., plus food, drinks, live jazz from (L)os Ritmicos, and more until 9 p.m. RSVP here.