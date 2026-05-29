Get an up-close-and-personal look at all the amazing art being created in our neighborhood this weekend during Greenpoint Open Studios.
From 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, over 250 studios will be open to the public during this completely free event. Guests are free to peruse the works, buy something for their own collection, chat with local makers, and mingle with community members and tourists alike.
See the full artist lineup here or search by medium, and plan your route with the map here.
Physical maps are also available for pickup at the below businesses:
Brew Brew Cafe | 7 Bell Slip
Brouwerij Lane | 78 Greenpoint Ave
Cafe Grumpy Greenpoint | 193 Meserole Ave
Clay Space | 275 Calyer St
Clown Show Prison Books & Fine Objects | 100 Freeman St
For the Record | 1107 Manhattan Ave
Giggles & Wiggles | 42 West St (entrance on Noble)
Greenpoint Library | 107 Norman Ave
Greta | 204 Nassau Ave
Madeline’s | 113 Franklin St
Nassau Avenue Gallery | 123 Nassau Ave
P&P Printing | 746 Manhattan Ave
Peter Pan Donuts | 727 Manhattan Ave
Threes Brewing | 113 Franklin St
The Screen Door | 145 Driggs Ave
The Wondermart | 141 India St
To end the weekend, Clay Space is hosting the (also free) Greenpoint Open Studios closing party in collaboration with the Brooklyn Ceramics Art Tour. There will be a pottery throw down from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., plus food, drinks, live jazz from (L)os Ritmicos, and more until 9 p.m. RSVP here.