A Greenpoint man accused of squatting, noise violations, and animal abuse has been fighting for the return of the dogs he allegedly starved and left to live in their own feces.

In January, the NYPD arrested 33-year-old Mohamed Charrad on animal abuse charges, and the ASPCA removed the 23 Pomeranians he kept at 151 McGuinness Boulevard. During his arrest, Charrad apparently assaulted an officer from the 94th precinct, racking up additional charges.

A judge recently dismissed Charrad’s petition to stop the dogs’ sterilization. Charrad first filed a petition in November 2025, only two months before his arrest, when neighbors were actively calling attention to the situation.

Charrad contended that one of the dogs, Zeus, was illegally removed from his care in November 2025 and taken to the Animal Care Center in Ridgewood. Acting as his own attorney, he filed a petition claiming that he exclusively had the right to decide what happened to Zeus. He reiterated his claim during a March 12 court date and asked for a temporary restraining order (TCO) preventing the city from sterilizing all 23 of the dogs. He also asked for a declaratory judgment, injunctive relief, and a writ of mandamus compelling the City to return the dogs to him.

The dogs seen in the backyard of 151 McGuinness Boulevard. Photo courtesy of McGuinness Dogs.

The New York City health code requires that animals be sterilized before they are eligible for adoption.

While an ongoing criminal case will decide what happens next, the judge said that Charrad did not prove exceptional circumstances that would prevent the dogs from being sterilized and that the City was not the appropriate party to file a petition against.

At his bond hearing on March 5, “the criminal court judge set the bond at $1,273 per dog, or $29,280 total, and provided Petitioner with 5 days to pay the bond or relinquish all rights to the dogs.” There has been no appeal of this decision.

The dogs spent weeks in the ASPCA’s care. Many have since found foster families, or are in the process of being adopted.

Charrad is due back in court for the animal abuse charges on April 24. A separate court case for the assault charges has been adjourned until July 31.

While the criminal court will decide his fate, Charrad’s current living situation hangs in the balance as the landlord at 151 McGuinness Boulevard has been trying for years to evict him. A lawsuit alleges that Charrad illegally subleased the unit from the previous tenant. Neighbors told Greenpointers Charrad has driven out other tenants, let the building fall into disrepair, and used to frequently host loud parties, keeping the block up all night.

The eviction case has been ongoing since 2024. According to court filings, both parties agreed to forgo a trial and proceed to a settlement, the terms of which are not yet known.

An attempt to reach Charrad through his attorney was unsuccessful.