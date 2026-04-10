Good evening, Greenpointers.

After weeks of build up, it’s finally here—our Greenpointers Spring Market! We’re so excited to welcome you to 67 West Street this Sunday for a day of free activities, drink specials, and more than 60 local vendors.

What should you do the rest of the week? We’ve got you covered.

The market isn’t the only thing that’s been resurrected. Jimbo Slims is back, now rebranded as Phil’s Place.

This week exemplified the power and strength of local women. Geoff Cobb led a women’s history walking tour, whose subjects ran the gamut from nuns to sex symbols. And a new women’s only strength-training gym opened this week in Williamsburg.

New mayor, new commitment to finishing the park? That’s what local community leaders are hoping for, with a push to finally complete Bushwick Inlet Park, once and for all.

No more surprise G train weekend work, with this new tool

The owner of Williamsburg Pizza has a new spot in the works. And for more Italian options, Malavita just soft opened in the space previously home to Baoburg. New restaurant Arthur also opened.

In and around North Brooklyn

If you let your dog off leash in Transmitter Park, a friendly reminder that

Greenpoint Comedy Club opens this weekend.

“Anyway, here’s ‘Wonderwall.’”