No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Teen Grab & Go: Writing Contest Kits @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Teens in grades 6-12 can enter the Ned Vizzini Teen Writing Prize for a chance to win cash awards, have their pieces published in the Teen Writing Journal distributed by the library, and be honored at a reception in June. Entries are accepted in poetry and prose categories, and the library is giving out free kits with a notebook, pen, and zine filled with prompts to spark inspiration. More information on the contest here.

Dance Cardio & Cocktails @ Moxy Williamsburg, 5:30 p.m.: Make exercise fun with a high-energy dance-cardio workout class courtesy of 305 Fitness followed by cocktails. $17.85, sign up here.

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about the latest goings-on of the branch, share your ideas to improve it and its programming, and more. All ideas welcome! RSVP here.

The Art of Shaping and Wiring @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Want to upgrade your plant game? Learn how to prune and use bonsai wires to shape your shrubs into sculptural forms during a hands-on workshop. Admission includes a plant, bowl, necessary supplies, and wine throughout the evening. $95, sign up here.

Anaïs & The Hoops / Cori Strell & Orthodox Few / Will Hasell / Gavin Haley @ For the Record, 7 p.m.: $17.85, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

AARP Tax Help @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: AARP tax aides will be available for walk-in tax prep. If you live and work in New York state, bring your tax-relevant paperwork to get set up to submit. 20 appointments only, first come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed.

Creator Cooldown @ Madeline’s, 5 p.m.: Chill, create, and connect after work with some happy hour bevs. Free, RSVP here.

McCarren Demo Garden Meet & Greet @ FourFiveSix, 7:30 p.m.: If you’re itching to put your green thumb to use or just want to start growing your own veggies, join an informal info session and meetup with fellow gardeners ahead of the upcoming season. RSVP here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Polish x Lebanese Burrito Pop-Up @ Edy’s Grocer, 10 a.m.: Edy’s is pairing up with Magdalena Parys to offer burritos stuffed with kielbasa, butter beans, and all the fixins and dipped with a beet root tahini sauce and a harissa sour cream. Available for purchase until they sell out. No RSVP needed.

St. Patrick’s Bar Fest @ Williamsburg, 12 p.m.: Don your finest green apparel and celebrate St. Patrick with an early bar crawl throughout participating spots in Williamsburg. From $14.99, get tickets here.

The Building Blocks of Breath @ Held Space, 2 p.m.: Learn the ins and outs of breathing (more complicated than you’d think!) and how it can shape your mind, body, and emotions. $39.19, sign up here.

Charity Sauce-Off @ Bon Studio, 7 p.m.: Calling all sauce connoisseurs! Brightland Olive Oil and Emmy Eats are hosting a “sauce-off” competition between NYC chefs to benefit One Love Community Fridge. The main event will be followed by a comedy set from emcee Richard Perez. $28.52, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Floral Arranging Workshop for Asian Women & Femmes @ Joy Flower Pot, 2 p.m.: Nonprofit collective AZN AMERICANA is hosting a creative hands-on floral arranging workshop for Asian women and femmes that explores the art of composition, color, and balance while creating a personal floral corsage. All materials will be provided. Join waitlist here.

Drag Queen-Hosted Axe Throwing @ Bury the Hatchet, 7 p.m.: Enjoy a thrilling drag performance hosted by Phaedra Phaded with a side of axe throwing. $28.52, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day @ Fandi Mata, 7 p.m.: Celebrate St. Paddy’s with Irish dancers, aerial performances, complimentary shamrock cocktails, and dinner specials. Reserve your spot here.

Riders Alliance Nerd Night @ Brooklyn Brewery, 7 p.m.: Join an evening of nerding out over eight transit-minded PowerPoint presentations spanning topics like raising young urbanists, rating subway lines on the Kinsey scale, and much more. $17.85, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Spring Awakening Equinox Dance @ Greenpoint Loft, 6:30 p.m.: Let go and bust a move in the name of spring. $27.45, get tickets here.