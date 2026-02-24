Culture of Bathe-ing, New York’s first sauna festival, is open daily through March 1 in Williamsburg’s Domino Park.

The festival, located on the southwest corner of South 4th Street and Kent Avenue, brings together ancient bathing traditions from around the world including Japanese onsen, Turkish hammam, Scandinavian sauna, and Roman thermae.

A sauna at the Culture of Bathe-ing sauna festival in Williamsburg. Photo: Culture of Bathe-ing

Cultural programming by Pioneer Works runs throughout the festival with a focus on wellness experiences like meditations and sound baths. There’s also talks from artists, authors, and scientists, and live performances and DJ sets.

Overall vibes and offerings shift throughout each day, with mornings being quiet and restorative to evenings being more lively.

A wellness experience at the Culture of Bathe-ing sauna festival in Williamsburg. Photo: Culture of Bathe-ing

Every booking includes a two-hour sauna session, available from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. All sessions offer guided sauna rituals and wellness programming.

The cheapest option at $60 is called Core and is available weekday afternoons, weekday evenings, and weekend mornings. The second option is Peak for $85 and is available weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The third option, After Dark, is $95 and available Friday through Sunday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.